Kilambakkam bus terminus to be opened ahead of Pongal: T.N. Minister

December 25, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Kilambakkam bus terminus will soon be inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for passengers to use during the Pongal festival on January 15 said Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) Minister P.K. Sekarbabu. The CMDA Minister along with Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister T.M. Anbarasan and senior officials inspected the bus terminus on Monday, December 25, 2023.

Mr. Sekarbabu, talking to media persons after the inspection, said construction work and passenger amenities had been completed at the bus terminus, a few months ago. The terminus has been built at a cost of ₹393 crore. However the inauguration was delayed due to flooding on GST Road and at the bus terminus. Mr. Sekarbabu, faulting the previous regime for not taking proper steps to prevent water stagnation at the 86-acre bus terminus, said the present government planned to construct 1,700 metres of stormwater drains to prevent waterlogging. As part of the SWD project, carried out in three phases, drainage work for 1,200 metres has been completed within two months, he added.

The Kilambakkam bus terminus, which is to be named ‘Kalaignar Centenary bus terminus’, will have facilities to operate 2,310 buses along with private omni-buses, and Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses. The bus terminus is expected to witness more than one lakh passengers and has several amenities including a spacious sitting lobby, food plaza, shops, ATMs, dormitories for bus crew and air-conditioned dormitories for passengers.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary C. Samayamoorthy, Chengalpattu Collector A.R. Rahul Nadh, and CMDA Member Secretary Anshul Mishra, participated in the inspection.