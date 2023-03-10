Kilambakkam bus terminus shaping up to be a multi-modal transportation hub

March 10, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State government will develop the Kilambakkam bus terminus into a multi-modal transport hub, said CMDA and HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu.

Inspecting the site along with his Cabinet colleague T.M. Anbarasan on Friday, Mr. Sekarbabu said finishing touches were being given to the floor of the bus terminus.

“We are trying to coordinate with the railways to build a station near the terminus,” he said.

Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) Special Officer I. Jayakumar said the railway station in Kilambakkam would be constructed in one year and come up about 1.5 km from Vandalur and 1 km from Urappakkam station.

Easy connectivity

The idea was to give rail connectivity to passengers from all parts of the Chennai metropolitan area. For instance, a passenger from Minjur or Avadi would be able to easily reach Kilambakkam bus terminus by train. At least 20,000 people from the city and suburbs were expected to reach Kilambakkam bus stand by train every day.

The Railways had started preparation and plans were being drawn up to build a skywalk connecting the Kilambakkam bus terminus and the railway station. “In April, a report will be ready. The tender for skywalk will be floated by the end of April. The skywalk will be completed in 12 months. Metro Rail services would be provided at Kilambakkam in future,” said Mr. Jayakumar.

“Until rail connectivity is provided, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has been advised to run more than 1,000 bus trips every day from various parts of the city to the terminus. Route no. 21G from Broadway to Vandalur will be extended to Kilambakkam. The number of MTC bus trips to Koyambedu will reduce as 70% of the traffic is expected to move from Koyambedu to Kilambakkam,” he said.

The line agencies had been advised to take steps to provide easy connectivity so that people did not find the need to travel by car or autorickshaw to reach the terminus. “In the event of the passengers taking cars to reach the bus terminus, the area will have traffic congestion. We expect 75,000 passengers every day in Kilambakkam. During Saturdays and Sundays, the number is expected to be more than 1.2 lakh a day,” Mr. Jayakumar said.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Apoorva and CMDA Member-Secretary Anshul Mishra had been asked to take steps to implement several new projects associated with the terminus in order to improve the share of passengers using public transport to reach the terminus.

