Kidney transplant performed on woman with vascular blockage

A 49-year-old woman with kidney failure and significant vascular blocks underwent a transplant at a private hospital in the city. The surgery involved connecting the arteries of the donor kidney directly to the recipient’s aorta, the body’s biggest artery, whereas typically, renal transplants involve linking the arteries of the donor kidney to the iliac vessels of the recipient.

According to a press release, patients with significant arterial blockage were not considered fit for kidney transplantation. Though transplantation can provide a cure for many patients with renal failure, many others have problems resulting from pre-existing illnesses such as blocked blood vessels that can complicate the surgery.

At SIMS Institute of Urology and Renal Transplantation, the surgical team connected the arteries of the donor kidney directly to the aorta. Muthu Veeramani, director and senior consultant-urology, said because of this progress a lot of people who could not have this life-saving surgery before because of serious vascular problems could now get the required procedure. One year after the transplant, the patient has maintained good renal function and general health, the release said.

