‘Kidnapped’ woman councillor traced

A woman councillor, allegedly kidnapped from Tiruttani, was rescued by the police from Tirupati.

Poongudi was fielded by the AIADMK and elected recently as a ward councillor to the Tiruttani panchayat union.

The police traced Ms. Poongudi, her child and her mother to a lodge near Tirupati. She reportedly told the police that she had not been kidnapped, and had gone to stay with her mother for a while.

