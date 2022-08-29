Kidnap of businessman: woman doctor arrested

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 29, 2022 23:35 IST

The Mambalam police have arrested a 35-year-old woman doctor for her alleged involvement in the abduction of a businessman by a gang of six from T. Nagar.

In the evening of August 20, there was a call to the police control room about the abduction of V. Saravanan, 46, of Ramasamy Street, T. Nagar from his house by a gang. The police quickly acted and rescued the businessman besides arresting the accused who were identified as S. Arokiyaraj, 42, of Mayiladuthurai and five others. Arokiyaraj, who is known to Saravanan, along with his gang trespassed into Mr. Saravanan's house and abducted him in a car. The gang took away two luxury cars, expensive watches and valuables. The abduction was committed by the gang over monetary dispute, said the police.

The Mambalam police have arrested a 35-year-old woman doctor, who was identified as Amritha of T. Nagar, for her alleged role in the abduction, said the police sources.

