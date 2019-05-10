Kidnap case solved in two hours; five arrested

The Neelankarai police have claimed to have solved a kidnap case within two hours and rescued a 22-year-old victim from the kidnappers. Five suspects, including a woman who had engaged them, were arrested.

Police said the victim Soloman, 22, a law student was sitting in his relative’s textile showroom in Palavakkam on Wednesday. A woman, who came on a two-wheleer enquired something with him. While he was answering her, four persons who came in a car pushed him into the vehicle and fled the spot. After half-an hour, the owner of the showroom realised that Soloman was missing and informed Neelankarai police. A special team, led by Assistant Commissioner V. Visvesvaraya, took up investigation and checked the CCTV footage.

Tracing the signal from the victim’s mobile phone, the police traced the accused to Anna Nagar and by 4 p.m, the patrolling team of Anna Nagar police intercepted the car and rescued the victim.

Police said Soloman had developed an intimacy with Manjula’s daughter who was married to Arif. He had moved her to a women’s hostel near Poonamallee. The mother and her son-in-law had engaged the gang to kidnap Soloman to trace her whereabouts.