Khadi is a symbol of self-reliance and a brand that represents India: Governor

Gandhi Jayanthi-Deepavali Rebate Sales inaugurated at Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 02, 2022 23:03 IST

Governor R.N. Ravi and Minister R. Gandhi inaugurating the Khadi rebate sales in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Station that Khadi is a symbol of self-reliance and a brand that represents India, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi. on Sunday appealed to the public to use more Khadi products and spread awareness of the brand.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Gandhi Jayanthi-Deepavali Rebate Sales at the Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan at Anna Salai on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi.

“Mahatma Gandhi wasn’t just a political leader but a great visionary and human being, and there were very few others who understood the country as well as he did. He connected with the marginalized and downtrodden and was dear to all,” Mr. Ravi said. He said people should remember more about him in their day-to-day lives and more students and researchers should be encouraged to study his life.

“The Tamil Nadu government has been creating awareness about the use of Khadi products, and this will greatly benefit weavers, as well as strengthen the rural economy,” he added.

R. Gandhi, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, who was present at the event, said the sales recorded by the Khadi Gramodyofg Bhavan for 2021-22 was ₹19 crore, and so far in 2022-23, ₹16.52 crore worth of sales had been posted.

“The Tamil Nadu government under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is taking a lot of steps to encourage the sales of Khadi products and silk. Several initiatives such as rebates on the sale of Khadi products, training programmes for weavers and introducing new products and designs are being implemented to support weavers,” the Minister said.

Prizes were also distributed to students who participated in essay competitions conducted by the Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan.

