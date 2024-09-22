GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Key suspect in Armstrong murder held in Delhi 

Published - September 22, 2024 12:06 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A special police team has arrested a key suspect, identified as Appu, 40, involved in the murder of BSP leader K.Armstrong, in Delhi. Appu had supplied country-made bombs to the gang involved in the murder. 

On July 5, BSP leader Armstrong was hacked to death by a gang on Venugopalaswamy Street in Perambur. The Sembium police registered a case based on a complaint from his brother and took up the investigation. So far, 28 suspects, including ‘Ponnai’ Balu, brother of ‘Arcot’ Suresh, a history-sheeter and three women were arrested. 

Appu was an associate of a history-sheeter Sivakumar and had supplied country-made bombs besides rendering other support to the gang. He was being brought to the city.

