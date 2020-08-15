Key road in Medavakkam lacks safety features

In the absence of a median on a portion of Medavakkam Main Road — that is, between Vellakal and Medavakkam Koot Road, motorists find it difficult to negotiate the stretch. Besides, this situation encourages some motorists to drive rashly and jump lanes.
Hence, the residents of the locality have made a request to the State Highways Department and Medavakkam Village Panchayat to construct medians and also construct speed-breakers.
“Medians also help in the prevention of head-on collisions from dazzling headlights of vehicles coming in the opposite direction. Moreover, it prevents pedestrians from darting across the road,” says A. Sathik, a resident of Medavakkam. The residents also pointed out that on the portion of the stretch, there is no illumination facility. Hence they wanted lamp posts to be installed.
Residents also pointed out the need for a footpath along the stretch.
“The road provides connectivity to Grand Southern Trunk Road, Southern Sector Inner Ring Road, Old Mahabalipuram Road, and Velachery Main Road. Hence, it witnesses heavy traffic and therefore a pavement is necessary. Opposite the cricket ground on the stretch, pedestrians are at risk for being hit by vehicles,”says Sathik.
