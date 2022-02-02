Key drug trafficker arrested in Kancheepuram

The Narcotic Intelligence Bureau-CID (NIB-CID) unit of Kancheepuram arrested a key drug trafficker and recovered 22 kg of ganja from him, which was smuggled from Andhra Pradesh.

The NIB-CID received an information that the ‘kingpin’ Maheswaran alias 'Parota' Mahesh of Theni district was smuggling ganja to Kancheepuram from Andhra Pradesh.

A team led by Dilli Babu, Deputy Superintendent of Police, intercepted a car at Keezhambi Junction, Kancheepuram, and found 22 kg of dry ganja concealed under the back seat. During inquiry, it was ascertained that the accused Maheswaran and Kumar of Usilampatti, Madurai, had purchased the ganja from Andhra Pradesh and were transporting it to Kancheepuram.

Both the accused were arrested, and the police seized the contraband and the vehicle. Investigation is being conducted to establish the source of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, the police said.