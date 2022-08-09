Kettanamalli villagers allegedly thrash burglar to death in Tiruvallur

Victim’s identity yet to be ascertained, investigation is on, says police official

Victim’s identity yet to be ascertained, investigation is on, says police official

A young man, likely a north Indian labourer, died after residents of Kettanamalli village in Tiruvallur district allegedly thrashed him after a failed burglary attempt on Monday.

Police sources said Vaduvammal, 80, lived with her children Chellammal, 52, Shanthi, 50, and Ramesh, 40, at their family house in Kettanamalli village. Late on Monday, after her son left for work, Vaduvammal slept on a cot at the front of the verandah. The main grill gate of the house was reportedly locked.

While everyone was asleep, three unidentified youth broke into the house. Police sources said the suspects used a grinding stone to break open the lock. Vaduvammal, who woke up, shouted for assistance and resisted when the men attempted to snatch her jewellery.

Neighbours rushed to her aid, and the trio fled. While the villagers were chasing them, one of them fell into a ditch in an agricultural field. The villagers caught up and allegedly thrashed him while the other two escaped.

Upon being notified, police personnel from Kavarapettai reached the spot and found the suspect unresponsive. He was rushed to the Government General Hospital, Ponneri, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

A senior police officer said the identity of the deceased was yet to be determined and added that the youngster could have died from shock as there were no external injuries on his body. The police suspect that he was a labourer from north India employed at an industrial estate nearby. Investigation is on.