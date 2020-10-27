Kerala police take away woman living with friend in Nungambakkam

They had met through social media

A police team from Kerala on Saturday took a 21-year-old woman away from a house in Nungambakkam, where she had been staying with her female partner, acting on a ‘missing person’ complaint from her parents.

The police said the two women had become close friends on a social media platform. Following this, the woman from Kozhikode moved to Chennai to stay with her friend.

Her parents, who were opposed to this relationship, filed a complaint with the Kozhikode police, alleging that she had gone missing.

The Kerala police, accompanied by a sub-inspector from the Nungambakkam police station, on Saturday allegedly forced the 21-year-old to accompany them to Kozhikode.

When she was produced before a magistrate there, she said she would stay with her parents for 10 days.

Senior lawyer Sudha Ramalingam, however, said the police should not have taken her away, and should have instead directed her to present herself voluntarily, if needed.

A senior police officer in Chennai said she was not forcibly taken away, and the city police had merely accompanied the Kerala police and were not involved in escorting her.

“She said she would appear before the magistrate and return to Chennai,” the officer added.