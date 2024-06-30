GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala man held for swindling ₹50 lakh from Tambaram resident 

Published - June 30, 2024 12:50 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crime Wing of Tambaram City Police arrested a 29-year-old man for swindling ₹50 lakh from a 52-year-old man in Tambaram after posing as a law enforcement officer.

The police said M. Suresh Kumar, of Irumbuliyur, Tambaram lodged a complaint with Tambaram City Police Commissioner alleging that an unidentified man forced him to transfer ₹50 lakh from his account to the latter’s after posing as a TRAI official and threatening to indict him in a criminal case.

The complainant alleged that he had received a call from a mobile number on February 19 and the caller claimed to be an officer of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The caller told the complainant that the Mumbai police had booked a criminal case against him for his involvement in money laundering. The caller also told Suresh Kumar that he would have to face criminal investigation by the CBI. Later, the caller asked to him to transfer ₹50 lakh to the accounts mentioned and said that the money would be returned to him on completion of the verification.

Suresh Kumar also transferred the amount as demanded by the caller. Only after sometime did Suresh Kumar realise that he was cheated by the caller. He then, lodged a complaint with the police. After analysing call records and account details, the police traced the suspect who has been identified as S. Mohamed Shahid, 29, of Kerala. He was brought to Chennai and remanded in judicial custody.

