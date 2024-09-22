ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala man held for cheating 

Published - September 22, 2024 02:47 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Avadi City Police arrested a 55-year-old dealer from Kerala for allegedly cheating a businessman to the tune of ₹1.1 crore in a business transaction. 

Police said the complainant, R. Karthikeyan, 38, of Mahalakshmi Nagar, owned an outlet dealing with black oil used in factories. He procured the oil through Seiyaz Nellikode, 55, who deals with the import of oil from Dubai to locals. Both had business transactions between 2018 and 2021. During the course of transactions, Nellikode received an advance of ₹1.19 crore from Karthikeyan and cheated the latter by failing to supply oil as promised, the police said. 

Seiyaz Nellikode was arrested in Calicut and remanded to judicial custody following a complaint from Karthikeyan.

