Kerala Governor calls on his T.N. counterpart

CHENNAI

01 October 2021 04:06 IST

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan called on his Tamil Nadu counterpart R.N. Ravi at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

Rear Admiral Puneet Chadha, Flag Officer Commanding, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval area also called on Mr. Ravi at the Raj Bhavan.

The Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, along with his family, paid a courtesy call to the Governor, on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising