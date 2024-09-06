Kerala associations make revised goals for Onam

This year, if you entertain the regular goals for Onam — joining a get-together arranged by a Kerala association or partaking in a community sadhya — you are probably setting yourself up for disappointment. On the contrary, if you are looking for a Kerala association that is making over the money saved for the Onam celebration to Wayanad relief, you are pursuing a more achievable goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

A good number of Kerala samajams have either cancelled the Onam celebration or are making it low-key in solidarity with the people affected by the landslide in Wayanad.

Every year, the All India Malayalee Association’s Onam celebration is marked by entertainment acts by professional groups and a memorable sadhya. Not this year. “In Wayanad, we have identified a 2.5 acre land where we want to build houses for people, so our contribution will go towards “Help Wayanad”,” says P.N. Sreekumar, national executive member of the Association. On September 6, the Association is having a celebration at an old age home in Ayanavaram where 150 residents will be given a sumptuous lunch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federation of All India Marunadan Malayalee Associations decided to cancel Onam celebration, immediately after the Wayanad tragedy.

“Instead in October first week, we are planning a fundraiser for families in Wayanad, and even that event will seek to keep the expenses to the minimum,” says G. Prasheed Kumar, secretary TN Region FAIMA.

He says an association spend ₹3 to ₹ 4 lakh for the Onam celebration, which includes bringing artistes from outside the state and serving the sadhya. “We have 120 malayalee associations affiliated to FAIMA - Tamil Nadu. If each of them can contribute ₹ 50,000 to ₹1 lakh towards this cause then it would make for a substantial contribution,” says Prasheed Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

In August, the Federation had sent a truck load of essential materials for the survivors.

Velachery Malayalee Association, which has more than 200 families as members, has also called off its celebration.

Other groups such as Yuva Kerala Arts and Sports Club plan to use the occasion to collect funds. “Unlike in the previous years, there is no orchestra or chief guest being invited but we have a celebration with Wayanad relief as focus,” says Shibu G. Pillai of the Club.

Following the Kerala floods of 2018, many associations in Chennai turned Onam into an occasion for fund-raising towards relief work.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.