Kenyan national held for smuggling 2.2 kg of cocaine at airport

The Customs officials at the airport seized 2.2 kg of high-quality cocaine from an international passenger on Wednesday.

A senior official said a tip-off was received that cocaine and other narcotic substances were being smuggled in from African countries. A special Customs team intensified passenger inspections. During the checks, a woman from Kenya, travelling from Nigeria through Doha of Qatar, was found to have stashed high-quality cocaine in a special compartment in her shoes’ heels. The officials also found five such pairs of shoes with drugs in them.

The Customs officials seized a total of 2.2 kg of cocaine, worth more than ₹2 crore, in the international market. The passenger was arrested, and the Customs officials are investigating the source of the drugs.

