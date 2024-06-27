ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyan national held for smuggling 2.2 kg of cocaine at airport

Published - June 27, 2024 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The contraband was found to be worth over ₹2 crore. Customs are investigating the source of the drugs

The Hindu Bureau

Based on a tip-off, a special Customs team intensified passenger inspections at the international terminal. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Customs officials at the airport seized 2.2 kg of high-quality cocaine from an international passenger on Wednesday. 

A senior official said a tip-off was received that cocaine and other narcotic substances were being smuggled in from African countries. A special Customs team intensified passenger inspections. During the checks, a woman from Kenya, travelling from Nigeria through Doha of Qatar, was found to have stashed high-quality cocaine in a special compartment in her shoes’ heels. The officials also found five such pairs of shoes with drugs in them.

The Customs officials seized a total of 2.2 kg of cocaine, worth more than ₹2 crore, in the international market. The passenger was arrested, and the Customs officials are investigating the source of the drugs.

