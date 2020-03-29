Keeping those at shelters engaged

While the Chennai Corporation has rescued and housed several persons stranded in the city in its community shelters, steps are being taken to ensure that they are at ease as well.

At the community shelter set up at a wedding hall in Thiruvottiyur, yoga sessions were organised for nearly 85 persons who have been housed there for the last one week.

“Even though they are now safe in the shelter and are being provided food and other essentials, they are anxious about the situation. Since they are not able to step out anywhere either, we decided to have a short yoga session for them, every day,” said K.S. Mariasusai, managing trustee, Rehoboth Educational Trust. A yoga instructor was invited to teach them simple breathing exercises and stretches, and speak to them with the help of one of the persons there who knows both Hindi and Tamil.

The NGO in charge of the community shelter and its members have ensured that people practise physical distancing during their meal time as well as sessions like this.

Among them, 85 persons are pilgrims who were visiting Rameswaram. There are also migrant workers who could not leave the city in the last minute, owing to the lockdown, implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Corporation had rescued several such stranded persons from the Central railway station.

Mr. Mariasusai said that they were also working to bring about more entertainment options for those housed in the community shelter. “We are trying to arrange a television set, so that they can watch Hindi films and shows,” he said.

P. Akash, regional deputy commissioner (North), said that the Corporation, apart from providing food and a safe stay, has been conducting periodic medical check-ups and other necessary health interventions.

“Initiatives taken by the NGO to ensure the mental well-being of residents in these shelters is a welcome move and we will surely look to extend it to other areas as well if necessary,” he said.