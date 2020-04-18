Keep these numbers saved to help others

There have been reports that these numbers — 18004 250111 / 97007 99993 — have been “working overtime” over the past few days, with many people accessing it, some to have a need of their own met, and others help others in need.

These numbers provide access to the round-the-clock helpline desk set up by the Commissionerate for the Welfare of the Differently-Abled, at Lady Wellington College, Triplicane, after the lockdown was put in place.

The helpline desk, set up on March 25, caters to all persons with disabilities, including the visually-impaired, the hearing-and-speech-impaired, those with locomotor disability, autism and cerebral palsy.

We Are Your Voice, a voluntary organisation, is manning the helpdesk on behalf of the Commissionerate.

Around 45 volunteers of the group are manning the desk in three shifts.

Here are some case studies of how the helpdesk has made a difference in the lives a few differently-abled persons, during these times

G. Arjunan, a 50-year-old physically-challenged vegetable vendor, would go to the market in Palldam in a small truck driven by a friend, buy vegetables and return to Udhagamandalam where he sell the vegetables from a pushcart. Following the lockdown, Arjunan had to obtain a vehicle permit, and when he informed helpdesk about it, his need was duly conveyed to Udhagamandalam Taluk Office, which promptly issued the permit and had it delivered at Arjunan’s home.

Elango Raghypathy, a volunteer at the helpline desk, recollects another call from Tirunelveli in which a Class II student made a request for grocery as her parents suffer from locomotor disability and speech-impairment.

“When this was conveyed to the local administration, they did the needful in a day’s time. In another case, the Salem District Collector himself delivered urinary bags to a person suffering from spinal-chord injury. And in Vellore, the local administration took pains to take a mentally retarded child to the Christian Medical College. Such examples abound,” says Elango.

The voluntary group also has a handful of sign language interpreters to communicate with the speech and hearing-impaired through video calls.

Kasim Basith, founder, We Are Your Voice, says “Based on the requirements, we categorise the calls as emergency and normal. Calls seeking help in rushing someone to a hospital or buying medicines are accorded priority. We also have a standby team who are volunteering from Bengaluru in case there are many calls in queue. Also, the Commissionerate wants a daily documentation of the calls and this work is taken care of by our volunteers in Gurgaon.”