Keep FIR in abeyance: HC

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Chennai police to keep in abeyance till January 3 an FIR registered against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA P.K. Sekar Babu and a few other advocates on the charge of attempting to extort ₹1 crore from the owner of a commercial building at Sowcarpet here.

Justice R. Mahadevan issued the interim direction after State Public Prosecutor A. Natarajan informed the court that the FIR had been registered on the basis of a direction issued to the Washermenpet Police Station on November 27 by the VIII Metropolitan Magistrate court at George Town here following a private complaint.

Senior Counsel N.R. Elango told the court that it was not right for the police to have registered the FIR against as many as eight individuals, when a revision petition, filed by his clients Ganpat Lal Babel and Ankit Babel, the co-accused in the case, challenging the Magistrate’s order was pending in the High Court.