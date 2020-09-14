Keep designation of senior advocate rules in abeyance, TNSAF urges HC

CHENNAI

14 September 2020

They are not in consonance with the Advocates Act of 1961, says forum

The Tamil Nadu Senior Advocates Forum (TNSAF) has insisted upon keeping in abeyance the Madras High Court Designation of Senior Advocate Rules of 2020 since it was of the view that the rules were not in consonance with the Advocates Act of 1961 and the Supreme Court verdicts on the issue.

In a communication addressed to the High Court, TNSAF convener P.S. Raman said a section of its members were of the view that neither Section 34(1) nor 16(2) of the Advocates Act empowers the court to frame statutory rules for designating a lawyer as a Senior Advocate entitled to certain privileges under the Act.

It also pointed out that the Supreme Court had already issued necessary guidelines, governing the issue of designation of senior advocates, in the case of Indira Jaising in 2017. In such a situation, it was unnecessary to constitute a permanent committee in the High Court to consider applications for such designation.

The TNSAF also took exception to fixation of a minimum of 45 years of age for a lawyer to become eligible for the designation. It said there were many competent High Court lawyers in the age group of 40 to 45 who could get designated as senior advocates and thereafter aspire for judgeship at the right age.

“The objection to age rule is a unanimous view of not only our forum members but even the other members of the Bar,” the forum said. It also felt the stipulation, under the new rules, that an applicant should have got at least 15 reported judgments to his credit in the last five years was also onerous.

“This is because it is not within a counsel’s power to get judgements reported (in law journals) as Your Lordships undoubtedly know in your collective experience,” the TNSAF said. Frequent appearance in the High Court and tribunals and presentation of arguments on points of law or intricate facts will suffice, the forum added.

It was also brought to the notice of the court that permitting only senior advocates with 15 years of standing to propose the names of other advocates for designation would severely restrict the number of eligible proposers since a majority of the designations in the Madras High Court had happened only between 2010 and 2017.

The forum also opposed the rule that designated senior advocates should not seek adjournments or make mentions for listing their cases on a particular date. “This significantly impinges on the functioning of senior advocates. A similar proposal initiated in the Supreme Court did not meet with much success and was finally dropped,” it recalled.

TNSAF urged the High Court to constitute a committee of all stakeholders, including Bar associations and senior advocates, to revisit the 2020 rules and keep them in abeyance until a final decision could be taken.