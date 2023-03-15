Keeladi figures at Vaagai 4.0, an interface with small entrepreneurs

March 15, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu’s history of trade from Keeladi was raised multiple times by the Thousand Lights MLA N. Ezhilan and the Minister for Finance and Human Resource Management Palanivel Thiagarajan when referring to the the State’s economy and investment-friendly ecosystem at the inauguration of Vaagai 4.0 edition 1 on Wednesday.

Vaagai 4.0 edition 1, jointly conducted by the Thousand Lights Entrepreneurship Circle and the Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA), is a platform that provided guidance and assistance to entrepreneurs for their businesses. Fifty entrepreneurs presented projects worth ₹15 crore and received spot suggestions from angel investors, banks and government investment agencies.

A message from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressing his happiness that Vaagai was happening was read out. “Our Chief Minister has created a wonderful ecosystem with an array of investment-friendly initiatives which will revive our Keeladi-like trade instincts,” said Dr. Ezhilan.

Both he and the Finance Minister called the Dravidian model of development one of socio-economic inclusivity. “Vaagai is an interface that emulates a classroom-style discussion”, he said.

“The Keeladi museum contains silver stamped coins issued by traders who used them as collateral markers which indicates the extent of commerce in that society,” said Finance Minister. Mr. Palanivel Thiagarajan added that Vaagai was in a sense trying to recapture that past glory and a forerunner for many such events in future. “We are in the right direction as a State with a model that provides a calm and stable environment”, he said.

“We want to produce students that are not employees but future employers and I want the students to be inspired by Vaagai”, said Rev. C. Joe Arun, director, LIBA.

“This event will lead to participation of all stakeholders with major participation from non-government representatives,” said Hans Raj Verma, chairman and managing director, Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation.