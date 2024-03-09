KCSSH gets new equipment, number of outpatients cross one lakh

March 09, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital (KCSSH) received new equipment, including a ‘3D digital flat panel DSA’ (Digital Subtraction Angiography) worth ₹7.65 crore for vascular and neurosurgery applications.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurated the new equipment at KCSSH on Friday. The other equipment include Cone Beam CT worth ₹55 lakh for faciomaxillary and dental applications, a fully automated biochemistry analyser at a cost of ₹30 lakh, and a dental chair worth ₹10 lakh.

The Minister said that in seven to eight months of its inauguration, the hospital has treated 1,31,610 outpatients and 27,776 in-patients. There are 15 operation theatres in the hospital. A total of 1,057 surgeries have been performed so far.

To mark the birthday of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, a blood donation camp was organised at KCSSH. Member of Parliament (Chennai south) Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Director of Medical Education and Research J. Sangumani, and KCSSH Director L. Parthasarathy were present.