KC High students to stage two plays for silver jubilee celebrations

The celebrations will culminate with the launch of a coffee table book and music album in 2024

December 21, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Kids Central High is hosting Kadhai Carnival on Friday at the Anna Centenary Library Auditorium.

On the occasion of their 25th anniversary, Kids Central High is hosting Kadhai Carnival on Friday at the Anna Centenary Library Auditorium. The first day’s programme concluded on Thursday.

Their keystone event, it features two plays – One Cool Cat and Spartacus. Directed by Feisal Alkazi, the plays will showcase the talents of KC High students. The celebrations will culminate with the launch of a coffee table book and music album in 2024. With over 800 students in the school, the institution has partnered with Mr. Alkazi for the second time. While One Cool Cat is a heart warming tale of a feline in a zoo, Spartacus is the story of the slave uprising against the Roman Empire. 

Founded in 1999 by Valli Subbiah, it was started as an after-school programme in Chennai to create an environment to prepare today’s children to become better global citizens of tomorrow.

