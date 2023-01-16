Kavitha Dutt appointed Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Tamil Nadu

January 16, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The bilateral relationship between Vietnam and India is growing resulting in significant outcomes this year, Ambassador of Vietnam to India Nguyen Thanh Hai said here on Monday.

While speaking at an event where Kavitha Dutt, joint managing director of The KCP Limited, was appointed the Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Tamil Nadu, he said, Vietnam and India had been traditional friends for a very long time and now, there was a comprehensive strategic partnership.

“We are trying to promote bilateral partnership further for the benefit of the people of both countries, particularly the people of Tamil Nadu. Investments from Vietnam to India and vice versa are on the increasing trajectory. Many MSMEs and big companies are committed to making more investments in Vietnam. Interactions in terms of education and culture, especially, with respect to Tamil Nadu, have increased drastically as well,” he added.

After the pandemic, there have been many direct flights from many cities in India like New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad to Vietnam, he said and added that he hoped Chennai too has direct flights in future.

Ms. Dutt said, in recent times, not only have our political ties strengthened, as reflected in several high level visits by leaders from both sides, the trade and economy continue to grow exponentially as well. “Both countries have supported the cause of each other in international platforms and have had strategic partnerships and extended cooperation in various important areas. My plans for forging strong ties with Vietnam are not confined to strengthening business ties between the two countries but to extend my passion for enriching cultural ties between the two nations,” she added.