Kaveripakkam tank, largest in Ranipet district, may become a drinking water source for Chennai

January 20, 2024

Kaveripakkam tank, the largest waterbody in Ranipet district, may be tapped as a drinking water source for the city with the Water Resources Department studying the possibility of improving the tank to reduce floods at source and also transfer water to Chennai.

Spread over 1,605 hectares, this irrigation tank is the biggest among 519 tanks in the undivided Vellore district that includes Ranipet and Tirupattur districts. Its massive size reminds onlookers of large waterbodies like Veeranam and Chembarambakkam.

Officials of the WRD said that a study has been initiated to check feasibility of rejuvenating the tank based on a revenue model on the lines of other waterbodies, such as Madurantakam. A final draft of the study and detailed project report is expected to be submitted by a Chennai-based consultant in February.

The tank’s original storage capacity is 1,474 million cubic feet. However, it has reduced to nearly 947 mcft due to silt that had got deposited over the years. The department plans to desilt the tank and also increase its height by two feet to enhance the storage by nearly 1,000 mcft.

“We are also planning foreshore reclamation wherein desilted sand will be used to level up lands in the foreshore area that would otherwise be marooned under water when the tank’s height is raised,” said an official.

The efforts to augment the tank’s capacity would also reduce floods at source level, prevent inundation in downstream areas, and conserve resources for irrigation and drinking water. Moreover, plans are being considered to transfer water to Chennai either through Kosasthalaiyar river or Cooum river.

Water from Kaveripakkam reaches Kesavaram anicut from where it branches out to the Cooum river as well. About 400-500 mcft of surplus water could be sent to Poondi reservoir located 60km downstream or Chembarambakkam reservoir, said an official.

The tank is a major source of water for agriculture as it had an ayacut area of nearly 2,541 hectare and about 37 villages, including Sirukarumbur and Panniyur, benefitted as the waterbody helped in recharging groundwater level.

Deepening of the irrigation tank would benefit many paddy farmers dependent on it for cultivation of at least two crops in a year. Surplus water can be discharged into nearby waterbodies that would help avoid inundation during monsoon, said K. Paramasivam, a farmer in Kaveripakkam.

The department is also scrutinising revenue model by assessing commercial demand for silt to cover partial project cost, officials added.

(with inputs from D.Madhavan)

