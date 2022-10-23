Kavarapettai-Sathyavedu road widening to be completed by June 2023

The 20.8-km long road was being widened under the Chief Minister’s Road Development Programme

The 20.8-km long road was being widened under the Chief Minister’s Road Development Programme

Widening of a 10-km stretch of Kavarapettai-Sathyavedu Road in Tiruvallur district, on the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border, is proceeding well. The work to widen the road from the present two to four lanes and strengthen it has been awarded to two contractors and is slated to be completed by June 2023.

“The contract is for 13 months and the first stretch of 5-km is nearing completion. The second stretch is to be taken up shortly and that work too will get over by June 2023,” said a source in the Highways department.

Sources in the Highways department said the 20.8-km long road was being widened under the Chief Minister’s Road Development Programme. “Under this programme, roads that are State highways and offer inter-State connectivity are taken up for widening. However, no land acquisition is to be undertaken,” said another source. The road takes off about 11 km from Janapanchatram on the very busy Chennai – Tada Road, a national highway.

M. Baskaran, former president of Azhinjivakkam panchayat, who welcomed the widening of the road, underlined the need for planting saplings along the stretch. “Highway roads are known for tamarind trees but in many cases, they are no longer to be found. Several years ago, during the widening of the Janapanchathram to Periyapalayam Road hundreds of trees were cut down. The department should plant trees along that road too. Nature and development should go side-by-side,” he said.