Kavalan SOS app launched in Tirupattur

The Kavalan SOS app was launched by the Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, K.C. Veeramani, here on Tuesday, as part of the Tamil Nadu State Police Master Control Room initiative.

The app was launched to extend instant help to people, particularly women, children and senior citizens.

Mr. Veeramani appreciated the police department’s efforts to harness technology.

‘Help reduce crimes’

“People should use this Kavalan App to provide information on crimes taking place before their eyes, which would in turn help reduce the rate of crimes in the district,” he said.

The app can be downloaded on Android phones and the users’ numbers will get registered when the details including email id, postal address and details of a kin are entered.

Upon completion, an activation code is sent for verification as the last step before signing into the app.

On pressing the SOS button, an alert is sent to the Tamil Nadu State Police Master Control Room within 15 seconds, signalling the place of origin of the message.

Mapped via GPS

Topography of the area and landmarks in the vicinity are mapped through the GPS location.

These will automatically get sent to the control room, from where the information will get forwarded to the local police and the patrolling unit.

People can also share information by sending text and/or image messages to 9442992526 on WhatsApp.

Tirupattur District Collector M.P. Sivanarul, Superintendent of Police P. Vijaya Kumar, Tirupattur MLA A. Nallathambi, Tirupattur Deputy Superintendent of Police R. Thangavelu, Vaniyambadi DSP S. Balakrishnan, Ambur DSP C.K. Sachithanantham and other police officials took part in the launch programme.