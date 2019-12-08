Kavalan SOS app brings police to door in time

Two persons were nabbed by the R.K. Nagar police, following an alert from a woman resident through the Kavalan SOS app.

At a college function on Friday, Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan had appealed to women and senior citizens in distress to make use of the Kavalan SOS app.

The app will come in handy during times of distress and emergency.

According to the police, while Preethi and her mother-in-law were alone in their house on Sibi Road, R.K. Nagar, two unidentified persons entered the house and said they were from a courier firm. Her mother-in-law, who had downloaded the app, pressed the alert button.

Within six minutes, police personnel from the R.K. Nagar police reached the house and rounded up the strangers. After interrogation, the police found out that the duo — Saleem, 41 and Dawood, 38 — were not from a courier firm as they claimed. Further investigation is on.