Kauvery Hospitals, Vadapalani, launches community ambulance service

Published - August 21, 2024 01:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kauvery Hospitals, Vadapalani, has launched ‘Community Ambulance’ service along with Ceebros Gardens, Virugambakkam to provide quick and efficient service to residents.

An advanced life support ambulance manned by a driver and paramedic staff would be stationed round the clock at Ceebros Gardens that has 400 families. The ambulance would also be used to serve residents in proximity to reduce response and travel time, said a press release.

Ravi Shankar V of Ceebros Gardens, who initiated the concept of ‘Community Ambulance’, said it would help handle medical emergencies in the current scenario of dense traffic. Kauvery Hospital would also launch its family clinic at Ceebros Gardens wherein specialists would visit once a week. Besides consultations, the clinic would provide various healthcare services, including general health check-ups.

Mogan. S, Secretary of Ceebros Gardens Association said the initiative would help easy access to medical services especially for senior citizens.

