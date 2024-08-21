GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kauvery Hospitals, Vadapalani, launches community ambulance service

Published - August 21, 2024 01:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kauvery Hospitals, Vadapalani, has launched ‘Community Ambulance’ service along with Ceebros Gardens, Virugambakkam to provide quick and efficient service to residents.

An advanced life support ambulance manned by a driver and paramedic staff would be stationed round the clock at Ceebros Gardens that has 400 families. The ambulance would also be used to serve residents in proximity to reduce response and travel time, said a press release.

Ravi Shankar V of Ceebros Gardens, who initiated the concept of ‘Community Ambulance’, said it would help handle medical emergencies in the current scenario of dense traffic. Kauvery Hospital would also launch its family clinic at Ceebros Gardens wherein specialists would visit once a week. Besides consultations, the clinic would provide various healthcare services, including general health check-ups.

Mogan. S, Secretary of Ceebros Gardens Association said the initiative would help easy access to medical services especially for senior citizens.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.