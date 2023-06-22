Kauvery Hospitals acquires Fortis Hospital in Vadapalani

June 22, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Kauvery Hospitals has acquired the hospital business operations of Fortis Healthcare Limited at Vadapalani, Chennai.

According to a press release, Sri Kauvery Medical Care (India) Limited signed definitive agreements for the acquisition. With the acquisition of the Vadapalani facility that has 200-plus beds, Kauvery Hospitals will have 750 plus beds in the city, together with its existing facilities in Alwarpet and Radial Road. This was in line with Kauvery’s strategy to further expand its presence in the city and have over 1,000 beds in the next 18 months.

S. Chandrakumar, founder and chairman of Kauvery Hospitals Group, said with this acquisition, Kauvery Hospitals would be the second largest hospital chain in Chennai. S. Manivannan, founder and managing director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals, said they would launch two more hospitals in Tiruchi and Bengaluru this financial year as part of their focused expansion drive.