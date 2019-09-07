Kauvery Hospital raises ₹140 crore in funding

Sri Kauvery Medical Care (India) Limited, which runs the Kauvery Hospitals, has raised ₹140 crore equity from LGT Lightstone Aspada, the India-focused impact investment platform of LGT Lightstone. The funds will be used to deepen the hospital’s presence in Tamil Nadu and expand its footprint across South India, a statement issued by the hospital said.

Welcoming LGT Lightstone Aspada as its new investor, S. Chandrakumar, founder and executive chairman, Kauvery Hospitals, said the hospital chain was looking to add 12 to 15 hospitals with an aggregate capacity of more than 3,000 beds in the next three to five years, with primary focus on South India. The hospital has presence now in five cities in Tamil Nadu.

He said that the expansion, for which the investment is expected to be around ₹700 Crore, would be done through a mix of strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and brownfield hospitals.

S. Manivannan, co-founder and managing director, Kauvery Hospitals, said the investment from LGT Lightstone Aspada was an endorsement of the hospital’s success in creating a model in delivering affordable and high quality healthcare across all markets. “We will continue to drive growth with focus on efficiency and patient care,” he added.

Highlighting that healthcare was one of LGT Lightstone Aspada’s core focus areas, Kartik Srivatsa, its managing partner, said the investment in Kauvery Hospitals was an important milestone in contributing towards building an interconnected healthcare system in India to improve overall health outcomes and affordability