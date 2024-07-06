Kauvery Hospital on Radial Road gets new ENT department

Kauvery Hospital on Radial Road here got a new ENT department on Saturday. Mohan Kameswaran, Managing Director and Chief Surgeon, Madras ENT Research Foundation, inaugurated the unit.

According to Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, the new facility aimed to elevate standards through strategic clinician partnerships and world-class infrastructure. It features dedicated endoscopy rooms, an audiology lab, a vertigo lab, and advanced operation theatres for micro-ear surgeries, sinus surgeries, and head and neck procedures, apart from 200 beds to accommodate patients, a press release said.

Anand Raju, ENT head at the hospital, highlighted the strengths of the department — vertigo-related issues, cochlear implants, sleep apnea treatments, and comprehensive ENT care for adults, children, and infants. S. Chandrakumar, founder, and executive chairman of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, also spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.