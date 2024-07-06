Kauvery Hospital on Radial Road gets new ENT department

Kauvery Hospital on Radial Road here got a new ENT department on Saturday. Mohan Kameswaran, Managing Director and Chief Surgeon, Madras ENT Research Foundation, inaugurated the unit.

According to Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, the new facility aimed to elevate standards through strategic clinician partnerships and world-class infrastructure. It features dedicated endoscopy rooms, an audiology lab, a vertigo lab, and advanced operation theatres for micro-ear surgeries, sinus surgeries, and head and neck procedures, apart from 200 beds to accommodate patients, a press release said.

Anand Raju, ENT head at the hospital, highlighted the strengths of the department — vertigo-related issues, cochlear implants, sleep apnea treatments, and comprehensive ENT care for adults, children, and infants. S. Chandrakumar, founder, and executive chairman of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, also spoke.