Kauvery Hospital launches institute for specialised cardio care

The Institute will focus on surgeries such as complex coronary angioplasty, impella, hybrid bypass surgeries, and heart transplants

November 18, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Dignitaries at the two-day international cardiology conclave organised by Kauvery Group of Hospitals on Saturday.

Dignitaries at the two-day international cardiology conclave organised by Kauvery Group of Hospitals on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Kauvery Hospital has launched a heart institute at Alwarpet for specialised treatment in cardiovascular disease, congenital, and structural heart conditions. The Kauvery Heart Institute, launched by veteran cardiac surgeon K.M. Cherian, was unveiled at a two-day international cardiology conclave held by the hospital here on Saturday.

Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, said the rapid and significant advancements in cardiac procedures were unlike any other medical field. The Institute would focus on high-end cardiac surgeries, such as complex coronary angioplasty, impella, hybrid bypass surgeries, and heart transplants, he said.

At the conclave, consultants from the Kauvery Group and delegates from across countries shared perspectives on topics ranging from coronary artery disease and structural heart disease to cardiac electrophysiology. “This conclave will enable the clinical talent to collaborate with international doctors,” Dr. Selvaraj said.

According to medical experts at the conclave, Indians are known to have the highest coronary artery disease rates. The hospital honoured experts — A.R. Raghuram, cardiothoracic surgeon; Mullasari Ajit S. and T.R. Muralidharan, interventional cardiologists; and Raghavan Subramaniyam, paediatric cardiologist — for contributions in their fields.

