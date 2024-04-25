ADVERTISEMENT

Kauvery Hospital launches clinic for Parkinson’s disease care

April 25, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, has launched ‘360° Parkinson’s Wellness’, a clinic offering a holistic and comprehensive approach towards Parkinson’s disease care. The clinic is an extension of the hospital’s Parkinson’s family support group, Priyam.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will offer a wide range of services, including physiotherapy, diet counselling, psychology counselling, and medication management.

A detailed assessment of patients who can benefit from Deep Brain Stimulation and injection medication will also be provided by the clinic.

Initially, the clinic will be open once every month, and the patients will be assessed and given recommendations for supportive treatments, according to a press release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US