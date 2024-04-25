GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kauvery Hospital launches clinic for Parkinson’s disease care

April 25, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, has launched ‘360° Parkinson’s Wellness’, a clinic offering a holistic and comprehensive approach towards Parkinson’s disease care. The clinic is an extension of the hospital’s Parkinson’s family support group, Priyam.

It will offer a wide range of services, including physiotherapy, diet counselling, psychology counselling, and medication management.

A detailed assessment of patients who can benefit from Deep Brain Stimulation and injection medication will also be provided by the clinic.

Initially, the clinic will be open once every month, and the patients will be assessed and given recommendations for supportive treatments, according to a press release.

