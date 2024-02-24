Kauvery Hospital launches cervical cancer screening programme

February 24, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Chennai

Kauvery Hospital inaugurated a cervical cancer screening programme in an effort to promote equitable access to healthcare services.

The Kauvery Cervical Cancer Screening Programme was inaugurated by Amber-Jade Sanderson, Minister of Health, Western Australia. Cervical cancer remains a significant global health concern, claiming numerous lives each year. Despite the World Health Organization recommending a minimum of 70% screening for women, only 1.9% undergo cervical cancer screening in India, the hospital said in a press release.

“The programme aims to significantly reduce the impact of cervical cancer on women in Tamil Nadu. Cervical cancer is entirely preventable. With early detection, screening and vaccination it can be eradicated,” Ms. Sanderson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, and T. S. Sabeeha, senior consultant, obstetrician and gynaecologist, Kauvery Hospital, participated in the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.