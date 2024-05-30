ADVERTISEMENT

Kauvery Hospital launches art exhibition to raise awareness on bladder cancer

Updated - May 30, 2024 08:47 pm IST

Published - May 30, 2024 08:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Doctors highlight the importance of early detection of bladder cancer to prevent deaths

The Hindu Bureau

Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, and artist Trotsky Marudu at the art exhibition in Alwarpet on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, on Thursday launched an art exhibit aimed at raising awareness about bladder cancer through creative interpretations of the disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Canvas of Hope’, unveiled by Trotsky Marudu, a renowned artist, Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, and A.N. Vaidhyswaran, director of radiation oncology, is a set of paintings depicting resilience of bladder cancer survivors by artists from the Banaras Hindu University, Mumbai.

Dr. Vaidhyswaran said though the occurrence of bladder cancer in India was rare, the death rate was high. Some of the important causes include exposure to chemical carcinogens, schistosomiasis, advanced age, and smoking, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting the importance of early detection to prevent deaths, doctors stressed the need for getting a test when blood is spotted in urine. They showcased the urinary fluorescent flow cytometry technology, which uses laser and light to identify abnormal cells, such as cancer cells that are often larger, and abnormal DNA content. This technique provides quick, detailed, and sensitive detection of cancerous cells in urine, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dr. Selvaraj, stressing the need to leveraging art as a medium for awareness, said: “We believe that this will significantly enhance awareness about cancer and stress the critical role of early detection in effective cancer treatment.”

Mr. Marudu appreciated the concept of integrating artistic contributions to dissemination of medical knowledge and urged the hospital to conduct such art events annually. The artworks, which were brought to the hospital in association with Merck Speciality Private Limited, will be on display for public viewing at the radiology department of Kauvery Hospital till Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US