GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kauvery Hospital launches art exhibition to raise awareness on bladder cancer

Doctors highlight the importance of early detection of bladder cancer to prevent deaths

Updated - May 30, 2024 08:47 pm IST

Published - May 30, 2024 08:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, and artist Trotsky Marudu at the art exhibition in Alwarpet on Thursday.

Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, and artist Trotsky Marudu at the art exhibition in Alwarpet on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, on Thursday launched an art exhibit aimed at raising awareness about bladder cancer through creative interpretations of the disease.

‘Canvas of Hope’, unveiled by Trotsky Marudu, a renowned artist, Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, and A.N. Vaidhyswaran, director of radiation oncology, is a set of paintings depicting resilience of bladder cancer survivors by artists from the Banaras Hindu University, Mumbai.

Dr. Vaidhyswaran said though the occurrence of bladder cancer in India was rare, the death rate was high. Some of the important causes include exposure to chemical carcinogens, schistosomiasis, advanced age, and smoking, he said.

Highlighting the importance of early detection to prevent deaths, doctors stressed the need for getting a test when blood is spotted in urine. They showcased the urinary fluorescent flow cytometry technology, which uses laser and light to identify abnormal cells, such as cancer cells that are often larger, and abnormal DNA content. This technique provides quick, detailed, and sensitive detection of cancerous cells in urine, they said.

Dr. Selvaraj, stressing the need to leveraging art as a medium for awareness, said: “We believe that this will significantly enhance awareness about cancer and stress the critical role of early detection in effective cancer treatment.”

Mr. Marudu appreciated the concept of integrating artistic contributions to dissemination of medical knowledge and urged the hospital to conduct such art events annually. The artworks, which were brought to the hospital in association with Merck Speciality Private Limited, will be on display for public viewing at the radiology department of Kauvery Hospital till Friday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.