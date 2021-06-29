Kauvery Hospital launched app for medical consultations

CHENNAI

The Kauvery Group of Hospitals has launched a mobile application for online consultations with doctors.

According to a press release, patients can download the application ‘KauveryKare’, book an appointment with an expert and consult online for themselves as well as their family members.

Faster healthcare

Manivannan Selvaraj, founder and managing director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals, said through the application, they hoped to provide people with faster access to healthcare from anywhere without needing to take a break from work and visit the hospital. The app was designed to enable patients to book their appointments and complete the process for in-person visits once normalcy returns.

It is presently available in the Tiruchi, Chennai and Salem branches of the hospital.

The application is available for download in both Android and iOS versions.