Kauvery Group of Hospitals opens clinic at Chennai airport

Kauvery Group of Hospitals has opened a new clinic at Chennai airport on Monday to help air passengers and airport staff access medical care. Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises T. M. Anbarasan inaugurated the facility, according to a press release.

Be it quick consultation or treatment, the clinic is equipped well and has a dedicated team of staff to handle passengers. The hospital has also stationed two ambulances at the airport.

S. Chandrakumar, founder and executive chairman of the hospital said, the initiative is aimed at providing immediate medical care to travellers. Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director said, “We understand the challenges faced by travellers and we are looking at making healthcare accessible and efficient at this vital transit point.”

