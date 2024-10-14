GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kauvery Group of Hospitals opens clinic at Chennai airport

Published - October 14, 2024 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kauvery Group of Hospitals has opened a new clinic at Chennai airport on Monday to help air passengers and airport staff access medical care. Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises T. M. Anbarasan inaugurated the facility, according to a press release.

Be it quick consultation or treatment, the clinic is equipped well and has a dedicated team of staff to handle passengers. The hospital has also stationed two ambulances at the airport.

S. Chandrakumar, founder and executive chairman of the hospital said, the initiative is aimed at providing immediate medical care to travellers. Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director said, “We understand the challenges faced by travellers and we are looking at making healthcare accessible and efficient at this vital transit point.”

Published - October 14, 2024 08:12 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.