‘Kattupalli rail corridor can be a role model’

A proposal of the Marine Infrastructure Developer Pvt. Ltd (MIDPL) to build a rail corridor at Adani Ports’ Kattupalli Port should be developed as a “role model”, with minimal adverse impact on the surrounding environment, an Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) observed.

The project, which is under implementation, was opposed by locals on grounds that it encroached upon the Kosasthalaiyar river, and would lead to the flooding of nearby villages and Chennai..

At a meeting of the EAC, the committee held that rail transportation had benefits from an environmental perspective.

“It cannot be unmindful of the benefit of rail transportation vis-à-vis road transportation, from an environmental perspective, and the instant representations do not seem to warrant keeping the project in abeyance,” it said. MIDPL informed the Committee that the proposed railway project was for “the present operational requirement of the port and was not a part of the masterplan project”. Taking into account the submissions made before it, the EAC held that there was no justifiable reason for withholding the project.

“The Committee decided that the project proponent shall ensure that the project is developed as a role model, with minimal adverse impact on the surrounding environment during the course of its construction stage,” the EAC said.

he Committee asked the company to submit a detailed strategy for work to the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority and the regional office of the MoEF, additionally, for mitigating environment impact, likely to be caused by the project, in its construction phase.