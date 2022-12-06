Kattupalli fishermen sign agreement to get pay hikes

December 06, 2022 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Fishermen of Kattupalli, who gave up their lands for the construction of a port-cum-ship building yard and were working there, have now been given an improved pay package. This issue has been a long-pending one, and the fishermen have been staging a series of protests demanding better pay. The new package will add up to ₹24,500 per month and have components for house rent allowance, travel and food expenses. The pay hike would be implemented retroactively from October 2022.

A total of 127 men and two women will benefit from the agreement, which was signed between the managements of L&T Ship Building Yard, Adani Port and Marine Infrastructure Development Pvt. Ltd. and the members of the industrial cooperative society. The kin of four persons, who were working at the port and lost their lives during the period, will also get jobs. Around 40 of the men have agreed to undergo training for upskilling.

Tiruvallur Collector Alby John Varghese, who was present during the signing, said the fishermen would be part of the industrial cooperative society formed under the District Industries Centre. “They will also get an annual increment of 4% each on their basic pay and around 3% based on their competence and performance,” he added.

Kattupalli resident D. Kannan said they were happy the district administration had stepped in to help them. “Though promises were made not many were kept. We are now relieved the issue has been settled. We can go on with our lives. Hopefully, the company will keep its promises,” he added.