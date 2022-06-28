Katral Awards 2022 honours excellence in educational institutions

Nominees for the awards chosen by News18 editorial board

The grand finale of the second edition of Katral Awards 2022 hosted by News18 Tamil Nadu recognised 23 educational institutions from across the State.

The awards highlighted the efforts of academicians, educationists, and leaders who achieved success and demonstrated proficiency in academics. The nominees for the awards were chosen by the News18 editorial board. The winners were then decided by a jury of expert academicians.

K. Ponmudy, Minister for Higher Education, gave away the awards. Apoorva, IAS, Secretary, Youth affairs and Sports development, Sowmya Anbumani, president, Pasumai Thayagam, Krithika Radhakrishnan, entrepreneur, R.V. Udhyakumar, filmmaker, and Sarathbabu Elumalai, CEO, Food King, were among those present on the occasion.

The awards will be telecast on News 18 Tamil Nadu on June 29 from 8 p.m.