Katpadi railway station gets brighter with wall paintings

The bright portraits on the outer side of the compound wall at the railway station in Katpadi near Vellore, is not just an isolated exercise of creativity. It is part of an attempt by a group of students to prevent people from dirtying walls.

A group of 30 students led by a team of teachers, including M. Radhika, Saranya, Priyanka, Kiruba and Shiny– all Assistant Professors at the Department of Visual Communication, Auxilium College for Women– took the initiative of painting the faded walls of the railway station with themes based on nature conservation and scouts and guides.

This is the first time where students from the college have been involved in the exercise, after approval from the Southern Railway. “The exercise is to bring social responsibility in students. Also, as the railway station is closer to our college and used by many people everyday, we choose the facility,” said Ms. Radhika.

Paintings on the walls depicted various activities of scouts and guides, including guide flag march, road safety, cleanliness and mountaineering, coinciding with 75 years of scouts and guides formation in the station. Themes on wildlife protection and nature conservation also adorn the walls.