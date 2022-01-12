Kathivakkam residents want garbage point to be shifted

12 January 2022 05:24 IST

CHENNAI

Residents ofKathivakkaminEnnore, north Chennai, haveurged the Greater Chennai Corporation to shift a garbage transfer point from near the local marketwhere vegetables and provisions are sold.“The tricycles and mobile bins are brought here daily. It is a central point.Thepiled up garbage causes a permanent stench and attractsinsects to the area. There is agovernmentschool100 m away from this place and the childrentoosufferfrom this health hazard,”said G. Gunasekaran ofNettukuppam.

Residents of at least seven residential localities, including Nehru Nagar, Sathya Nagar, Sivan Padai VeeduKuppamand Bhadrakali Nagar shop at this market and have to pass by it to reach their homes. “We have been demanding that the dump yard be shifted. Similarly, the conservancy staffsegregate, dump andburn garbage near theKathivakkamroad over bridge, which should also be stopped. Our area is already polluted and the burning only adds to it,” said P.Anbuchezhianof Nehru Nagar.

Advertising

Advertising

J.R. Mohan of theEnnoreAnaithuGramamNala SangamArakattalairecalled that the garbage transferpoint had come up on a community hall constructed by then Chief Minister M. G. Ramachandran for use by the residents. “It was not kept open for long and went into disuse. Then the administration constructed a dining hall. But the entire structure was demolished without the dining hall even being opened for public use. We don’t have a good community hallin our locality. We want the government to shift the garbage point and construct a hall there,” he said.

An official source in the civic body said that they would look into the request.