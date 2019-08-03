Kasturba Nagar residents want a compost pit

Looks like source segregation is picking up movement in the city. The latest episode is from Kasturba Nagar, Adyar. Residents have made a request to the Greater Chennai Corporation to set up a compost pit in the neighbourhood.

At present, the collected trash from households and commercial establishments are poorly managed, say residents.

Residents of Kasturba Nagar Association (ROKA) have assured that if a compost pit is facilitated in the neighbourhood, there would be a good compliance.

As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, each ward in a zone should have a composting pit.

Earlier, in the initial stages, residents and the conservancy staff evinced a keen interest in segregating the garbage into three bins - red, blue and green, a member of the association, said. They feel setting up a unit in the locality will encourage residents to segregate waste. A good number of residents do home composting.

Residents say there is enough space for setting up a compost pit near the Kotturpuram Mass Rapid Transit System railway station. Decentralised management of waste is the future, they say.

Residents have requested Corporation and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board to take action against restaurants and eateries throwing leftover oils into manholes and waste water into stormwater drains.